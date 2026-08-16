Bangladesh's Historic Test Cricket Triumphs
Bangladesh cricket team secured a significant milestone with a test victory in Australia, marking their first win there. Key victories in Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, England, and the West Indies highlight Bangladesh's growing prowess in cricket, with standout performances from Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Shakib Al Hasan.
- Country:
- Australia
In a historic achievement, Bangladesh secured their first test victory in Australia, defeating the hosts by nine wickets in Darwin. The visitors posted a compelling 426 in the first innings, propelled by a century from Tanzid Hasan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five wickets in the second innings played a crucial role, combining with nine wickets from Hasan Mahmud across the match.
This victory is one of several landmark wins for Bangladesh cricket, showcasing a growing strength in the test arena. Notable victories include a 10-wicket win over Pakistan, facilitated by Mushfiqur Rahim's impressive 191-run contribution and strategic bowling from Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan. Additionally, Bangladesh stunned the reigning World Test Championship holders, New Zealand, with a remarkable eight-wicket win in Mount Maunganui, thanks to Ebadot Hossain's defining six-wicket haul.
Past triumphs include Bangladesh's maiden test win over Australia in 2017 and a series-leveling victory against England in 2016, underpinned by Mehidy Hasan Miraz's six-wicket achievement in each innings of the match. These victories underscore a growing cricketing powerhouse in Bangladesh, with key performances from both seasoned players and emerging talents.