In a historic achievement, Bangladesh secured their first test victory in Australia, defeating the hosts by nine wickets in Darwin. The visitors posted a compelling 426 in the first innings, propelled by a century from Tanzid Hasan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five wickets in the second innings played a crucial role, combining with nine wickets from Hasan Mahmud across the match.

This victory is one of several landmark wins for Bangladesh cricket, showcasing a growing strength in the test arena. Notable victories include a 10-wicket win over Pakistan, facilitated by Mushfiqur Rahim's impressive 191-run contribution and strategic bowling from Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan. Additionally, Bangladesh stunned the reigning World Test Championship holders, New Zealand, with a remarkable eight-wicket win in Mount Maunganui, thanks to Ebadot Hossain's defining six-wicket haul.

Past triumphs include Bangladesh's maiden test win over Australia in 2017 and a series-leveling victory against England in 2016, underpinned by Mehidy Hasan Miraz's six-wicket achievement in each innings of the match. These victories underscore a growing cricketing powerhouse in Bangladesh, with key performances from both seasoned players and emerging talents.