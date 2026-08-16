Bangladesh's Historic Test Victory: A Cricketing Triumph Down Under

Bangladesh achieved a sensational nine-wicket win over Australia in Darwin, marking their first test victory on Australian soil. Mominul Haque scored the winning runs, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz excelled with bat and ball. The victory is regarded as Bangladesh's finest in their 26-year history of test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 10:49 IST
Bangladesh's Historic Test Victory: A Cricketing Triumph Down Under
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In an astonishing upset in test cricket, Bangladesh secured a monumental nine-wicket victory over hosts Australia in Darwin. This remarkable feat marks Bangladesh's inaugural test win on Australian turf, achieved within just four days under challenging conditions at Marrara Oval.

The win was sealed by Mominul Haque's sublime cut to the boundary, clinching the contest while leaving Australia baffled. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as a standout, contributing significantly both as a spin-bowling all-rounder and with his batting efforts.

This historic triumph against the world's top-ranked test nation showcases an unyielding Bangladesh side that dominated with bat and ball. Miraz, who was instrumental in decimating Australia's lineup, expressed pride in the team's character and cohesion, deeming the occasion a monumental success for Bangladesh cricket.

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