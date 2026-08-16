Historic Victory: Bangladesh's First Test Triumph in Australia
On Sunday, Bangladesh claimed their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil, defeating Australia by nine wickets in the series-opening match in Darwin. The second and final Test match is scheduled to be held in Mackay, Queensland.
- Country:
- Australia
Bangladesh secured a historic victory against Australia, winning by nine wickets in the opening Test match held in Darwin on Sunday.
This remarkable win marks Bangladesh's first Test triumph on Australian territory.
The cricket series will conclude with the second and final Test match in Mackay, Queensland.