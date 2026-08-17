Seifert Shines as Manchester Super Giants Clinch Maiden Men's Hundred Title

Tim Seifert's explosive half-century powered Manchester Super Giants to their first Men's Hundred title, overcoming Trent Rockets by five wickets. Seifert's performance earned him 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Tournament' awards as he helped chase down the target with ease at Lord's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:27 IST
Seifert Shines as Manchester Super Giants Clinch Maiden Men's Hundred Title
Manchester Super Giants lifting the title. (Photo: @manchestersupergiants Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

An electrifying half-century from Tim Seifert propelled Manchester Super Giants to their inaugural Men's Hundred championship, outclassing Trent Rockets with a five-wicket victory in the final showdown held at Lord's on Sunday. Seifert's stellar performance secured him both the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Tournament' accolades as he led the chase with a series of effortless sixes.

After electing to field first, MSG saw Trent Rockets' opening pair, Ben Duckett and Finn Allen, set a solid foundation with a partnership of 48 runs. However, the Rockets faltered to 95/5 under the spell of Noor Ahmed, who spun his magic to claim 3/33 and dismantle the batting lineup. Though Aneurin Donald showed glimpses of resistance with a quickfire 38, it was the late contributions from Mitchell Santner and Lewis Gregory that nudged the Rockets to 158/8, with Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue adding to the damage.

During the chase, Seifert and Paul Walter forged a 66-run partnership for the first wicket, providing a robust start. Seifert's blitzkrieg continued as he notched up his fifty in just 23 balls, marking his fifth half-century of the tournament. Assisted by Leus du Plooy, Seifert guided his team towards the brink of triumph. It was Liam Dawson who sealed the win with a decisive six, ensuring MSG claimed the title with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare, despite Mohammad Amir's spirited bowling for the Rockets.

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