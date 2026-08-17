Ellyse Perry Anticipates ICC Women's Champions Trophy: A New Era for Women's Cricket

Australian cricket legend Ellyse Perry shares her enthusiasm for the ICC Women's Champions Trophy's inaugural edition. Set for February, the tournament promises an exciting format showcasing top women's teams. Perry highlights fellow players' strengths and reflects on her cricket journey and evolution since her 2007 debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:19 IST
Ellyse Perry Anticipates ICC Women's Champions Trophy: A New Era for Women's Cricket
Ellyse Perrry. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Ellyse Perry, an iconic figure in Australian cricket, has expressed her excitement over the forthcoming inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy, underscoring its potential as a watershed moment for women's cricket. The tournament will commence in February, featuring six teams in a dynamic round-robin T20I format.

In an exclusive conversation with JioStar, Perry described the event as a pivotal development for the women's game, offering fresh challenges and a new competitive calendar. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a winning mindset, despite the physical and mental demands of the tournament. Praising Indian cricket stars Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, Perry lauded Mandhana’s skill and mental strength, while highlighting Kaur's resilience and competitive spirit.

Perry also reflected on her enduring cricket career, noting the continuous evolution required as both an athlete and individual. Since her 2007 debut, Perry has adapted through numerous experiences, always seeking to learn and improve. She shared insights from her recent stint in the Women's Hundred, where her performance underscored her ongoing impact in the sport.

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