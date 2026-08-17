India Expands Naval Capabilities with MQ-9B Drone Lease
India has signed a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy. The 30-month lease is valued at 19.43 billion rupees, approximately $203 million. These high-altitude, long-endurance drones are expected to enhance India's maritime security capabilities.
In a strategic move to bolster its naval capabilities, India announced on Monday the signing of a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.
The agreement involves the leasing of two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy. These high-altitude, long-endurance drones are leased for a period of 30 months.
The deal, valued at 19.43 billion rupees or approximately $203 million, marks a significant step in enhancing India's maritime security and surveillance operations.
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