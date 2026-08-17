India Expands Naval Capabilities with MQ-9B Drone Lease

In a strategic move to bolster its naval capabilities, India announced on Monday the signing of a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

The agreement involves the leasing of two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy. These high-altitude, long-endurance drones are leased for a period of 30 months.

The deal, valued at 19.43 billion rupees or approximately $203 million, marks a significant step in enhancing India's maritime security and surveillance operations.