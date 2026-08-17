Erasmus Addresses Injury Worries: Springboks Set for New Zealand Clash

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus is addressing injury concerns ahead of a test match against New Zealand on Saturday. Key players Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche are uncertain due to injuries. Despite these challenges, Erasmus is confident, dismissing claims that the team will slow down the game against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:17 IST
Erasmus Addresses Injury Worries: Springboks Set for New Zealand Clash
Rassie Erasmus

South Africa's rugby coach, Rassie Erasmus, faces injury uncertainties as his team prepares for a critical encounter against New Zealand. Despite fitness concerns surrounding team captain Siya Kolisi and prop Ox Nche, Erasmus denies any strategy to slow down the play against the high-intensity All Blacks.

Erasmus revealed the injuries as minor niggles that, if resolved during training, might not affect the lineup for the test match at Ellis Park. He stressed the importance of strategic secrecy to keep opponents unprepared and defended his team against accusations of deliberate game pacing.

The upcoming match forms part of a series of highly anticipated encounters and highlights an ongoing debate in rugby concerning pre-match referee meetings, with Erasmus voicing his discontent over recent changes. The series will continue in Cape Town, Soweto, and Baltimore, marking a significant international tour.

TRENDING

1
Belgium Battles Its Biggest Wildfire as Europe's Fire Crisis Intensifies

Belgium Battles Its Biggest Wildfire as Europe's Fire Crisis Intensifies

Global
2
Supreme Court Orders Fresh Survey for Unhindered Elephant Corridors

Supreme Court Orders Fresh Survey for Unhindered Elephant Corridors

India
3
Tensions Rise as Iran Shifts to Offensive Stance in U.S. Conflict

Tensions Rise as Iran Shifts to Offensive Stance in U.S. Conflict

Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next AI Race Is About Efficiency, Not Just Productivity

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026