Erasmus Addresses Injury Worries: Springboks Set for New Zealand Clash

South Africa's rugby coach, Rassie Erasmus, faces injury uncertainties as his team prepares for a critical encounter against New Zealand. Despite fitness concerns surrounding team captain Siya Kolisi and prop Ox Nche, Erasmus denies any strategy to slow down the play against the high-intensity All Blacks.

Erasmus revealed the injuries as minor niggles that, if resolved during training, might not affect the lineup for the test match at Ellis Park. He stressed the importance of strategic secrecy to keep opponents unprepared and defended his team against accusations of deliberate game pacing.

The upcoming match forms part of a series of highly anticipated encounters and highlights an ongoing debate in rugby concerning pre-match referee meetings, with Erasmus voicing his discontent over recent changes. The series will continue in Cape Town, Soweto, and Baltimore, marking a significant international tour.