Market Jitters amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and AI Boost

At the start of the trading week, the S&P 500 displayed a muted opening as investors grappled with renewed geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran. This apprehension around international relations cast a shadow over the markets.

Despite the broader market's subdued performance, tech stocks experienced a lift. This was driven by optimistic revenue predictions from AI laboratory Anthropic, which infused some positive momentum into the sector.

The indices reflected a mixed bag as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 69.3 points, a 0.13% decline, while the S&P 500 inched up by 4.9 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a 0.21% rise, adding 55.5 points at the opening bell, demonstrating varied investor reactions.