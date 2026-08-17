Market Jitters amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and AI Boost

The S&P 500 opened subdued due to tensions between the U.S. and Iran, while tech stocks saw some gains thanks to a positive revenue forecast from Anthropic. The Dow Jones fell marginally, whereas the Nasdaq saw a slight increase at the opening, highlighting the mixed market movements early on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 19:03 IST
Market Jitters amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and AI Boost
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At the start of the trading week, the S&P 500 displayed a muted opening as investors grappled with renewed geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran. This apprehension around international relations cast a shadow over the markets.

Despite the broader market's subdued performance, tech stocks experienced a lift. This was driven by optimistic revenue predictions from AI laboratory Anthropic, which infused some positive momentum into the sector.

The indices reflected a mixed bag as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 69.3 points, a 0.13% decline, while the S&P 500 inched up by 4.9 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a 0.21% rise, adding 55.5 points at the opening bell, demonstrating varied investor reactions.

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