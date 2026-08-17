Ayush Shetty's Sensational Triumph: Defeating the World Champ

In a remarkable showdown at the badminton World Championships, India's Ayush Shetty stunned defending champion Shi Yuqi of China, securing a thrilling first-round victory in New Delhi.

The 21-year-old debutant claimed the match 21-14, 13-21, 21-19, holding off a determined fightback from the world number one.

Shetty, energized by the raucous home support, reversed his previous defeats against Shi, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.