Ayush Shetty's Sensational Triumph: Defeating the World Champ

Ayush Shetty delivered a stunning performance at the World Championships, defeating China's world number one Shi Yuqi. In his debut, the 21-year-old secured a 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 victory. This monumental win marked Shetty's first triumph over Shi, motivated by vibrant support from the home crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:02 IST
Ayush Shetty's Sensational Triumph: Defeating the World Champ
Ayush Shetty

In a remarkable showdown at the badminton World Championships, India's Ayush Shetty stunned defending champion Shi Yuqi of China, securing a thrilling first-round victory in New Delhi.

The 21-year-old debutant claimed the match 21-14, 13-21, 21-19, holding off a determined fightback from the world number one.

Shetty, energized by the raucous home support, reversed his previous defeats against Shi, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

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