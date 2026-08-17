PV Sindhu and Indian Pair Shine in Opening Matches at 2026 BWF World Championships

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu made a commanding start at the 2026 BWF World Championships by defeating Ireland's Sophia Noble in straight games. Competing in front of a supportive home crowd at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sindhu claimed the Round of 64 match with scores of 21-7, 21-11. Her strategic use of precise drop shots and forceful smashes enabled her to control the game throughout. Despite Noble's efforts to keep pace, Sindhu's speed and aggressive play proved too much to handle.

Sindhu easily secured the first game and maintained her momentum in the second, shutting down Noble's attempts for a comeback. This victory advances Sindhu to the Round of 32, where she will face Canada's Wen Yu Zhang. Sindhu has an illustrious history at the BWF World Championships, with one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, tying China's Zhang Ning for the most women's singles medals in tournament history.

In the Women's Doubles Round of 64, Indian duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand launched their championship journey with a solid win over Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez. Competing at the same venue, the World No. 39 pair secured their triumph in just over 30 minutes, with final scores of 21-9, 21-13. Treesa's powerful hits and Gayatri's agile net play allowed them to dominate early. Despite resistance from the Spanish competitors in the second game, the Indian pair maintained control, advancing to face the American team of Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in the next round.