Ipswich Town Signs Paraguay Star Julio Enciso
Ipswich Town has signed Paraguayan midfielder Julio Enciso from Strasbourg on a five-year deal. The transfer fee is estimated at €30 million. Enciso is returning to Ipswich after a loan stint and is eager to play under manager Gary O'Neil. He's a World Cup standout with 12 goals last season.
Ipswich Town has bolstered its squad by acquiring Paraguay midfielder Julio Enciso from the French club Strasbourg, securing his services on a five-year contract.
The fee for the 22-year-old player is reportedly around €30 million, though financial specifics were not disclosed by Ipswich Town, per British media reports.
Enciso, who enjoyed a successful loan period at Ipswich last season, is thrilled to reunite with manager Gary O'Neil and aims to make an impact in the upcoming Premier League campaign.