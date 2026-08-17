Thrilling Kickoff for Asia's Top Football Leagues

The Asian football season has begun with significant wins across various leagues. Al-Nassr, under new coach Postecoglou, won 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League. Kashima Antlers' J-League defense continued with a dramatic own goal win. FC Seoul extended their K-League lead, and Chengdu secured a last-minute victory in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:50 IST
Thrilling Kickoff for Asia's Top Football Leagues
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Asian football leagues kicked off with thrilling matches, promising an exciting season. Al-Nassr effectively launched their Saudi Pro League defense with a 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh, demonstrating the strategic prowess of new coach Ange Postecoglou.

Kashima Antlers continued their strong performance in the J-League with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nagoya Grampus, with the match's deciding factor being an own goal in the 98th minute. Machida Zelvia and Sanfrecce Hiroshima also maintained their perfect records.

In South Korea, FC Seoul increased their K-League lead following a comeback 4-2 win over Daejeon Citizen, fueled by Song Min-kyu's late double. In China, Chengdu Rongcheng ended a winless streak by overcoming Zhejiang FC 3-2, courtesy of Behram Abduweli's decisive 90th-minute goal.

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