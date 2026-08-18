Sri Lanka Chases Historic Victory Target in Galle Test

India's cricket team was bowled out for 193 in their second innings on the fourth day of the test match. They set Sri Lanka a challenging victory target of 372 runs, creating anticipation for a thrilling conclusion in Galle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:55 IST
Sri Lanka Chases Historic Victory Target in Galle Test
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On Tuesday, India's cricket team found themselves all out for 193 runs in their second innings during the opening test in Galle against Sri Lanka.

With this performance, they set Sri Lanka a daunting victory target of 372 runs on the fourth day of the match.

The stage is now set for an exciting conclusion as Sri Lanka aims for a historic chase.

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