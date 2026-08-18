Sri Lanka's Spirited Fightback Sets Stage for Nail-biting Galle Test Finale

Sri Lanka needs 372 runs to clinch the Galle Test after bundling India out for 193 runs. Despite Rishabh Pant's fiery 66, Sri Lanka countered India's performance decisively, aided by strong bowling figures from Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya. A thrilling chase looms in this intense cricket clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:57 IST
Sri Lanka's Spirited Fightback Sets Stage for Nail-biting Galle Test Finale
Sri Lankan team celebrating (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a gripping turn of events at the Galle Test, Sri Lanka seized control by dismissing India for a paltry 193 runs in their second innings. Despite a dazzling half-century from Rishabh Pant, the Indian batsmen failed to hold their ground, setting Sri Lanka a challenging target of 372 runs to chase.

Asitha Fernando emerged as the pivotal figure for Sri Lanka, spearheading the bowling attack with impressive statistics, capturing four vital wickets. Prabath Jayasuriya lent a crucial hand by taking three wickets, significantly denting India's lead during a pivotal second session on day four.

Rishabh Pant, showing remarkable resilience and aggression, hammered a quick 66 off just 69 balls. However, the Indian innings crumbled around him with Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, and Prabath Jayasuriya systematically dismantling the Indian batting lineup. This performance sets the stage for an enthralling conclusion as Sri Lanka embarks on their chase.

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