Market Montions Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Tech Stocks' Downturn

U.S. stock futures dropped on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions and rising inflation concerns, as hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace agreement dwindled. The situation led to a rise in Brent crude futures, while bond yields hit new peaks, affecting heavyweight tech stocks.

Iran announced a shift to a 'fully offensive' military stance after negotiations with the U.S. stalled. The upcoming minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting and speeches are being closely watched, as investors assess possible interest rate changes.

Major tech stocks suffered losses, with companies like Tesla and Nvidia seeing over 1% declines. High bond yields put pressure on the tech sector, hinting at future profit challenges. The market remains on edge as quarterly earnings reports and the AI trade developments unfold.