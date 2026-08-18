Hope Amid Crisis: Controlling the Ebola Outbreak in Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to express hope that the escalating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo can be controlled. Despite containment efforts lagging behind, officials believe that decisive action within the coming months could reverse the outbreak's rapid spread.

Earlier this month, the WHO projected that the Ebola spread could be curtailed within three months. However, recent developments show the virus moving into a sixth province, indicating a deteriorating situation. This has raised alarms among health officials globally.

Dr. Thierno Balde, WHO's incident manager, emphasized the importance of having the necessary resources to implement their three-month containment strategy. Speaking from Bunia via video link, he underscored the urgency and feasibility of reversing the outbreak if resources are adequately deployed.