India's Strategic Moves to Tame Soaring Sugar Prices

In a significant economic maneuver, India is contemplating various measures to address record-high sugar prices, with strategies including limited duty-free sugar imports and stricter stockholding limits for traders. These efforts aim to boost supply and stabilize prices, especially during the country's vibrant festival season, according to official sources.

Unnamed government insiders revealed discussions on reducing stockholding limits, permitting limited imports, cutting import duties, and modifying monthly sugar allocations for domestic sales by mills. These measures are crucial as wholesale sugar prices in Kolhapur, a key trading hub, have surged nearly 20% since August.

Local supplies remain tight amid soaring prices, compelling the need for imports to augment supplies during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali, highlighted Ashok Jain of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association. Additionally, India may curb the sugarcane used for ethanol to enhance sugar output this October, per recent reports.