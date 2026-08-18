Irish Skeet Shooter Jack Fairclough Targets Olympic Glory with New Funding Boost

Jack Fairclough, an Irish skeet shooter, has received significant support from the European Shooting Confederation, propelling him closer to his Olympic dreams. The funding has not only benefited Fairclough but also enhanced development pathways for other athletes, fostering growth in Ireland's target shooting sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:09 IST
Irish Skeet Shooter Jack Fairclough Targets Olympic Glory with New Funding Boost
funding

Jack Fairclough, a 29-year-old Irish skeet shooter, is on the cusp of achieving Olympic success, thanks to a substantial funding boost from the European Shooting Confederation (ESC). The €1.1 million initiative, distributed in its first six months, has been transformative for Fairclough, who now confidently aims for a podium finish at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Fairclough shared his gratitude in an interview, stating, "The funding has been huge for me and other athletes, allowing us to attend major competitions without financial stress." His journey in skeet shooting began serendipitously at a local range during a birthday celebration, where his talent was first spotted.

With newfound financial support, Fairclough, assisted by supportive family and the Irish government, has seen significant enhancements in his training and performance. The funding has also bolstered development for other promising athletes, giving experts like therapist Trish Maher the opportunity to engage more closely with the talent pool.

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