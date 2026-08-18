India's Domination on Day Four: Dramatics in Galle

India has positioned itself strongly against Sri Lanka, setting a formidable target of 372 on day four of the opening test in Galle. By the end of the day, Sri Lanka was struggling at 84-4, faced with the daunting task of chasing 288 runs with six wickets remaining.

Contributions from India continued to shine, with Rishabh Pant delivering a standout performance of 66. India's aggressive approach in their second innings was focused on setting an unreachable target while leaving ample time to bowl Sri Lanka out in the rain-affected match.

Sri Lanka faced early challenges with Dhananjaya de Silva anchoring the innings on 31 at stumps. Despite key dismissals by India's disciplined attack, Sri Lanka remains under pressure to overturn their poor start as they continue into the final day.