Rising Tides: U.S. Paralympic Efforts to Challenge China's Dominance

U.S. swimmer Ali Truwit believes the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics can help challenge China's dominance, relying on home support to boost American athletes. Truwit's foundation, Stronger Than You Think, is introducing financial incentives to support athletes. The Games aim to reshape perceptions around disability through elite performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:30 IST
Rising Tides: U.S. Paralympic Efforts to Challenge China's Dominance
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As anticipation builds for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, U.S. swimmer Ali Truwit emphasized how home-ground support might empower American athletes to compete with China's long-standing dominance in the Games, reshaping societal views on disability.

Truwit, a silver medalist in Paris after overcoming a shark attack, observed the uplift in performance domestic support brought French athletes. Despite China's top-ranking status since the 2004 Paralympics, Truwit believes California's setting might disrupt that hegemony.

Emphasizing the need for investment, Truwit launched the Stronger Than You Think Performance Incentive Fund to financially reward U.S. swimmers reaching the podium at upcoming championships, aiming to drive social change through the Games by highlighting elite athleticism among disabled athletes.

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