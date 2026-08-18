Purani Dilli 6 Clinches Victory Against North Delhi Strikers in DPL Thriller

In a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Purani Dilli 6 emerged victorious with a 20-run win over North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026. The team set a daunting target of 211/6, spearheaded by stellar performances from Aryan Gaur and Dev Lakra.

Batting first, Purani Dilli 6 made a promising start with Aryan Gaur and Samarth Seth forging a swift 48-run stand. Despite Seth's dismissal for 25, Gaur, in partnership with Dev Lakra, built an imposing 109-run partnership, leaving the opposition bowlers reeling. Gaur's 75-run knock and Lakra’s 66 ensured a formidable total.

In response, North Delhi Strikers made a bold start, with Yash Dabas and captain Sarthak Ranjan adding 67 runs. Ranjan’s commanding 78 maintained hopes, but disciplined bowling from Rajneesh Dadar and Ajay Ahlawat in the death overs stifled their chase, concluding at 191/4.