Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026

Day 2 of the BWF World Championships 2026 saw intense matches with a rare Golden Point at 29-29. Despite losing, India's Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh enjoyed competing on home soil. Unnati Hooda advanced in women's singles, providing a consolation amid mixed doubles defeats for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:35 IST
Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026
India's mixed doubles shuttlers Amrutha Pramuthesh (L) and Ashith Surya. (Photo: X/ @BAI_Media). Image Credit: ANI

In a thrilling spectacle at the BWF World Championships 2026 on Tuesday, spectators witnessed a rare Golden Point at 29-29 during the mixed doubles clash. India's Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, despite not clinching a win, experienced the unique energy of competing in front of a home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Indian pair, who entered the tournament as last-minute reserves, showed grit and determination but ultimately succumbed after a nail-biting match. This encounter marked one of the final instances of the 21-point scoring system, with significant changes expected in the format from next season.

India's mixed doubles challenges continued as Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kapoor narrowly lost to Canada’s Crystal and Jonathan Lai. Yet, Unnati Hooda lifted spirits with a victory in women’s singles. Previously, India celebrated a sweeping victory on Day 1, highlighted by Ayush Shetty’s upset of top-seeded Shi Yu Qi and PV Sindhu’s commanding performance.

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