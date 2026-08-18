Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026

In a thrilling spectacle at the BWF World Championships 2026 on Tuesday, spectators witnessed a rare Golden Point at 29-29 during the mixed doubles clash. India's Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, despite not clinching a win, experienced the unique energy of competing in front of a home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Indian pair, who entered the tournament as last-minute reserves, showed grit and determination but ultimately succumbed after a nail-biting match. This encounter marked one of the final instances of the 21-point scoring system, with significant changes expected in the format from next season.

India's mixed doubles challenges continued as Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kapoor narrowly lost to Canada’s Crystal and Jonathan Lai. Yet, Unnati Hooda lifted spirits with a victory in women’s singles. Previously, India celebrated a sweeping victory on Day 1, highlighted by Ayush Shetty’s upset of top-seeded Shi Yu Qi and PV Sindhu’s commanding performance.