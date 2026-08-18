Patrick Vieira Takes the Helm as Senegal's Head Coach

In a significant development, former French footballer Patrick Vieira has been named the head coach of Senegal's national team. The Senegalese Football Federation confirmed the appointment on Tuesday, marking Vieira's inaugural venture into national team management.

Vieira, a Dakar native, steps in following the exit of Pape Thiaw, whose contract concluded after Senegal's recent World Cup performance. The new coach brings extensive experience from managing Premier League club Crystal Palace and French teams Nice and Strasbourg, in addition to a stint with Italy's Genoa.

The 50-year-old Vieira is celebrated for his accomplishments with the French national team, including the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 victories. His coaching tenure with Senegal begins amidst preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions' campaign leading into the 2027 tournament.