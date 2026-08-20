New Zealand's Opportunity Party Aims for Tax Reforms and Universal Basic Income

The Opportunity Party in New Zealand is proposing a groundbreaking economic policy that includes a universal basic income for almost all residents. This initiative would be financed through a new land tax, a bold move aimed at addressing the country's pressing issue of runaway house prices.

Qiulae Wong, who recently took the reins of the party, has seen its popularity surge. Polls suggest the Opportunity Party is surpassing the 5% mark required for parliamentary representation. Both major parties, the National and Labour, might need its support to form a coalition after the upcoming election.

While both major parties currently oppose the Opportunity Party's tax policy, there is optimism about their other proposals, such as enhancing competition in key sectors and regulating political donations. These ideas align with fostering a robust economy and democracy, according to Wong.