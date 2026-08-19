New Zealand Awards $9.2m to Community Conservation Projects

Twenty community groups across New Zealand will share NZ$9.2 million in government funding to protect threatened species, restore vulnerable ecosystems and support locally led conservation work on both public and private land.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced the funding through the Department of Conservation Community Fund, known as the DOCCF, describing community organisations as an important part of the country's efforts to protect its distinctive landscapes and wildlife.

The contestable Crown fund supports conservation projects developed and delivered by communities, allowing groups with local knowledge to carry out practical work in places where ecosystems and native species need protection. This year's successful projects range from work involving wetlands and geothermal environments to programmes focused on rare native plants and reptiles.

Community groups take conservation work to the ground

Community-led conservation can bring together volunteers, landowners, conservation specialists, iwi and other local organisations around environmental challenges that are specific to a particular area. Potaka said these partnerships combine practical action with knowledge of local landscapes, helping communities take an active role in protecting places that matter to them.

The NZ$9.2 million allocation is intended to give 20 organisations the resources to turn existing conservation commitments into work on the ground. Depending on the project, that can involve protecting habitats, improving ecosystem health or carrying out targeted measures to support threatened species.

New Zealand faces particular conservation pressures because many of its native species evolved in isolation and remain vulnerable to habitat loss, environmental changes and introduced threats. Protecting those species often requires sustained work rather than a single intervention, making community involvement valuable for projects that need a continuing local presence.

The fund can support projects on public and private land, widening the areas where organised conservation work can take place and recognising that important habitats are not limited to land managed directly by the Department of Conservation.

Threatened ecosystems and rare species receive support

The projects selected in the latest funding round cover a diverse collection of ecosystems and species. Potaka said the programme includes internationally recognised wetlands and geothermal areas, showing that funding is being directed towards environments with significant ecological value.

Individual species will also benefit, including Northland horopito and Whitaker's skink. Supporting projects focused on threatened plants and animals can involve protecting their remaining habitats and improving the environmental conditions they need to survive and reproduce.

Wetlands are another important part of the programme because they provide habitat for wildlife and support wider ecosystem functions. Geothermal areas have their own distinctive ecological characteristics, with specialised plants and animals adapted to conditions that are found in relatively limited locations.

By funding a mixture of ecosystem restoration and species-focused projects, the programme is designed to address conservation needs at different levels rather than concentrating resources on a single type of environmental work.

Funding designed to leave a lasting environmental legacy

The Government expects the benefits of the latest investment to continue beyond the immediate funding period. Potaka said the projects have the potential to strengthen ecosystem health, protect wildlife and create a conservation legacy for future generations.

Local participation is central to that longer-term impact. Community groups can build knowledge and volunteer networks around individual projects, while partnerships with iwi and other organisations can provide additional experience and strengthen connections between conservation work and the communities surrounding protected areas.

The funding also reflects the scale of conservation work taking place outside central government agencies. While the Department of Conservation manages large areas and carries responsibility for protecting native biodiversity, community organisations can provide additional capacity and detailed knowledge of particular habitats.

For the 20 groups receiving support, the latest DOCCF allocation provides financial backing to continue or expand practical conservation efforts. Their work will contribute to a wider national challenge of protecting New Zealand's threatened plants, animals and ecosystems while encouraging communities to remain directly involved in caring for their local environment.