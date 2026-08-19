New Zealand Backs Blackcurrant Push into High-Value Health Markets

The New Zealand Government is investing in a three-year project designed to help the country's blackcurrant growers capture more value from their crops by developing premium health ingredients locally, rather than sending a large share of production overseas for processing.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said the initiative could strengthen New Zealand's position in the international health and nutrition market, where its blackcurrants are already recognised as high-quality ingredients. The project will focus on producing high-anthocyanin extract powder while preserving premium juice concentrate, giving growers access to products that can command greater value in export markets.

The Government will contribute NZ$300,000 through the Primary Sector Growth Fund, while the New Zealand Blackcurrant Co-operative will provide NZ$450,000 in industry funding. Together, the NZ$750,000 investment will support the three-year Blackcurrant Value Extraction Project.

Bringing more blackcurrant processing back to New Zealand

A major challenge for the sector is that much of the processing needed to turn blackcurrants into specialised health ingredients currently takes place overseas. While growers produce fruit with qualities sought by international manufacturers, a significant portion of the additional value created during processing is captured outside New Zealand.

The new project is intended to change that equation by refining juice extraction methods within the country. Producing concentrated health ingredients domestically could give growers and processors a larger role in the supply chain and create opportunities to sell more valuable finished or semi-finished ingredients rather than relying heavily on exports of fruit for further processing.

About 2,000 tonnes of New Zealand blackcurrants, representing roughly half of the country's annual harvest, are exported each year for anthocyanin extraction. Developing the capability to perform more of this work locally could retain a greater share of processing revenue while opening new commercial opportunities for growers.

Anthocyanins offer route into premium health products

Anthocyanins are naturally occurring compounds responsible for the deep colours found in fruits including blackcurrants. New Zealand-grown blackcurrants contain high levels of these compounds, making them attractive to companies producing premium health, nutrition and functional food products.

The project will work on extracting a high-anthocyanin powder from the fruit without sacrificing the value of the remaining juice concentrate. Making valuable products from different parts of the same crop could improve processing efficiency and increase the overall return generated from each harvest.

The initiative is not limited to processing technology. Research and market development will form another important part of the programme, including work around recognition of blackcurrants' health benefits and stronger promotion of their New Zealand origin.

Improved traceability is also planned, giving overseas buyers clearer information about where ingredients were grown and processed. Provenance can carry significant value in premium food and health markets, particularly when buyers want reliable sourcing, consistent quality and greater transparency throughout the supply chain.

Japan among export markets targeted for growth

Building stronger demand in overseas markets such as Japan will be another focus of the project. Creating a clearer connection between New Zealand-grown blackcurrants, scientific research and premium health applications could help the industry differentiate its products from lower-value alternatives in the international market.

McClay described the investment as an example of agricultural innovation allowing farmers and growers to move further up the value chain. Instead of relying mainly on production and exports of raw or minimally processed crops, the approach seeks to combine agriculture with research, specialised processing and international marketing.

For blackcurrant growers, success could mean receiving more value from the fruit they already produce while creating reasons to expand production as demand develops. For New Zealand's wider primary sector, the project represents another attempt to turn distinctive locally grown products into specialised exports whose value comes from science, processing, quality and origin as much as agricultural production itself.