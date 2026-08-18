Indian Football Icon I Arumainayagam Honored with Arjuna Award (Lifetime) 2025

Indian football legend I Arumainayagam has been awarded the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) 2025, acknowledging his immense contributions both during and after his playing career. Known for his speed and skill, Arumainayagam was crucial in India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal win, solidifying his legacy in Indian sports history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:13 IST
Indian Football Icon I Arumainayagam Honored with Arjuna Award (Lifetime) 2025
Indian football legend I Arumainayagam. (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI

Indian football great I Arumainayagam has been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award (Lifetime) 2025 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The announcement came on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in recognition of his invaluable contributions to Indian sports during and beyond his illustrious career.

Arumainayagam, a fleet-footed winger, was a key figure in India's celebrated football era, prominently featuring in the Indian team that clinched the gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. His debut came against Thailand at the Asian Games on August 28, 1962, and he went on to earn 18 caps for India, netting three goals along the way.

On the domestic front, Arumainayagam left an indelible mark in the Santosh Trophy and clubs like Mohun Bagan, where he spent eight fruitful years. Now, as he receives the Arjuna Award (Lifetime), he joins the ranks of sports legends whose contributions have helped shape the course of Indian football.

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