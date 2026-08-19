India's Dominating Victory: Cricket Glory in Galle

India achieved a commanding victory over Sri Lanka in the opening test match in Galle by 165 runs, securing a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Defending a target of 372, India bowled out Sri Lanka for 206 on the final day post-lunch. The series continues in Colombo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 13:25 IST
India's Dominating Victory: Cricket Glory in Galle
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India secured a commanding victory against Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening test at Galle on Wednesday, clinching a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Setting a challenging victory target of 372 for the host team, India efficiently bowled Sri Lanka out for 206 in the post-lunch session of the final day of play.

The cricket action moves to Colombo for the second and final test, which begins this coming Sunday.

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