Historic Five-Wicket Hauls: Robinson and Tongue's Unique Memorabilia

In an extraordinary feat at Headingley, England pacers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue both achieved five-wicket hauls on the opening day of the Leeds Test against Pakistan, marking a rare occurrence since 2006. To commemorate the event, they decided to share the match ball, cutting it in half as a unique keepsake.

The decision to split the ball was a mutual agreement between Robinson and Tongue, as capturing five-for in the same innings is uncommon. Robinson stated, 'We thought it'd be quite cool to split it; a memorable gesture in cricket.' It’s rare for two bowlers to share such success in a single match, making the memento special.

Robinson set the tone early, dismissing Pakistan opener Azan Awais with the first delivery. Supported by Tongue, who dismantled the lower order, England bowled out Pakistan for 171. England responded robustly, reaching 112/2 by stumps, with significant contributions from Root and Cox stabilizing the innings.