Nakashima Stuns Medvedev in Cincinnati Classic
Brandon Nakashima saved three match points to secure a thrilling victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Cincinnati Open. The win sees Nakashima advance to the fourth round, buoyed by his recent success at Montreal and Washington. His next challenge: a showdown with Nuno Borges.
In a stunning display of resilience, Brandon Nakashima saved three match points to topple 23-time ATP titlist Daniil Medvedev at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. Nakashima clinched victory with scores of 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-1, propelling him into the fourth round.
Facing possible defeat at 0/40 in the second set, Nakashima showcased remarkable composure and skill. This latest triumph continues his remarkable form following a runner-up finish at the ATP Masters 1000 in Montreal and a semifinal appearance in Washington, elevating him to a career-best ranking of 22.
The victory marks Nakashima's fifth win against a top-10 opponent. His next hurdle will be Portuguese player Nuno Borges. In other news, Taylor Fritz progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Daniel Merida, setting up a clash with Christopher O'Connell.
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