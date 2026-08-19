Nakashima Stuns Medvedev in Cincinnati Classic

In a stunning display of resilience, Brandon Nakashima saved three match points to topple 23-time ATP titlist Daniil Medvedev at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. Nakashima clinched victory with scores of 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-1, propelling him into the fourth round.

Facing possible defeat at 0/40 in the second set, Nakashima showcased remarkable composure and skill. This latest triumph continues his remarkable form following a runner-up finish at the ATP Masters 1000 in Montreal and a semifinal appearance in Washington, elevating him to a career-best ranking of 22.

The victory marks Nakashima's fifth win against a top-10 opponent. His next hurdle will be Portuguese player Nuno Borges. In other news, Taylor Fritz progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Daniel Merida, setting up a clash with Christopher O'Connell.