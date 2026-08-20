Max Verstappen's Long-Term Commitment to Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull Racing until 2030, emphasizing his commitment to the team where he aims to conclude his Formula One career. Despite media speculation linking him to other teams, Verstappen felt closer to retiring than switching, encouraged by future developments like the potential return of V8 engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:59 IST
Max Verstappen's Long-Term Commitment to Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has firmly committed to Red Bull Racing, extending his contract that will see him remain with the team until 2030. The decision was publicized during the Dutch Grand Prix, quelling speculations of a possible move to teams like Mercedes and McLaren.

The four-time champion has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the current engine era in Formula One, hinting at retirement if things did not align with his expectations. However, promising discussions with the FIA and Formula One management about future rule changes have strengthened his resolve to stay.

Verstappen, who regards Red Bull as a second family, emphasized his lifelong loyalty to the team and their mutual trust. Principal Laurent Mekies echoed these sentiments, recognizing Verstappen as the core of strategic decisions and a pivotal part of Red Bull’s success plans.

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