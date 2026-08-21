Colombian Coffee Harvest Stands Firm Amid Earthquake Turmoil
Colombia's coffee production remains unscathed by a recent earthquake but faces challenges from El Niño. The National Coffee Growers Federation anticipates an 8% output drop due to earlier rains and ongoing El Niño effects, despite no earthquake-related disruptions.
Colombia's coffee harvest successfully evaded the devastating impact of a recent earthquake that struck western farming regions, according to the National Coffee Growers Federation.
German Bahamon, the head of the federation, highlighted El Niño's severe weather conditions as a more significant threat to coffee production than the earthquake itself.
While exports from the primary coffee port of Buenaventura are back to normal, climate-related challenges and a strong Colombian peso pose economic risks to the nation's 540,000 coffee-growing families.