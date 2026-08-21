Colombian Coffee Harvest Stands Firm Amid Earthquake Turmoil

Colombia's coffee production remains unscathed by a recent earthquake but faces challenges from El Niño. The National Coffee Growers Federation anticipates an 8% output drop due to earlier rains and ongoing El Niño effects, despite no earthquake-related disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 16:33 IST
Colombian Coffee Harvest Stands Firm Amid Earthquake Turmoil

Colombia's coffee harvest successfully evaded the devastating impact of a recent earthquake that struck western farming regions, according to the National Coffee Growers Federation.

German Bahamon, the head of the federation, highlighted El Niño's severe weather conditions as a more significant threat to coffee production than the earthquake itself.

While exports from the primary coffee port of Buenaventura are back to normal, climate-related challenges and a strong Colombian peso pose economic risks to the nation's 540,000 coffee-growing families.

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