India Reschedules Clash with Panama in High-Profile Football Showdown

The AIFF rescheduled India's football friendly against Panama to September 25 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Part of FIFA's International Match Window, the match offers India a chance to face top-ranked teams, boosting their experience before competing against Brazil and Uruguay in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:10 IST
India Reschedules Clash with Panama in High-Profile Football Showdown
AIFF Logo (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a change in schedule for the men's international friendly between India and Panama, moving the match up to September 25. It remains scheduled at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium during the FIFA Men's International Match Window.

The Blue Tigers, ranked significantly lower, will tackle Panama, the 44th-ranked team, who recently participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026. This fixture is crucial for India to test their skills against stronger international opposition in preparation for future challenges.

AIFF has confirmed a lineup of international friendlies against top-notch teams, including Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata this October. The matches offer a unique opportunity for India to gain experience and measure up against globally established footballing nations.

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