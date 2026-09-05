Pakistan Women's Historic T20I Collapse Against India

In a disheartening display of cricket, Pakistan Women crumbled to a historic low, posting their lowest-ever T20I score of merely 55 runs against India in Dubai. This dismal effort surpasses their previous low of 56 runs against New Zealand, also in Dubai, recorded in 2024.

The batting side, after choosing to bat first, commenced with promise as openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar constructed a steady 27-run foundation. However, the innings quickly unraveled, with Pakistani batters succumbing to India's unrelenting bowling attack. By the eighth over, Pakistan had collapsed to a mere 35/6, further exposed by India's relentless spin attack.

Exceptional bowling from Charani and Prema Rawat, who shared six wickets between them, coupled with tight spells from Deepti Sharma, saw Pakistan's innings disintegrate further. Despite valiant efforts from the lower order, Pakistan was ultimately dismissed for 55 in 18.1 overs, marking a day of reckoning for Pakistan Women’s cricket.