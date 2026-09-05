India's Economic Surge: SRCC Celebrates Centenary with PM Modi

During the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi announced India's leadership as the world's fastest-growing economy, citing a 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026. Prime Minister Modi attended, praising SRCC for its contributions to education and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:25 IST
India's Economic Surge: SRCC Celebrates Centenary with PM Modi
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

During a momentous ceremony at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi declared India as the fastest-growing economy globally, boasting a GDP growth of 7.8% for the first quarter of 2026. Joshi praised India's economic strides despite worldwide challenges, underscoring the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Modi's visit, Joshi recounted Modi's earlier visit as Chief Minister in 2013 and highlighted this first appearance at SRCC as Prime Minister. The event coincided with SRCC's centenary and Teachers' Day, as Joshi applauded both the institution's legacy and the role of educators in shaping India's future.

Joshi emphasized India's development goals, urging students at SRCC to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' Prime Minister Modi's presence was marked by his engagement with students during a Delhi Metro ride, and a tribute in an X post highlighted SRCC's impact on nurturing leaders across various sectors over the past century.

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