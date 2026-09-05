FIA Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Controversy at Monza

FIA's International Court of Appeal reaffirmed its judges' impartiality after Flavio Briatore's allegations against McLaren's possible influence in a case affecting Alpine's Pierre Gasly's podium. The court detailed its procedural adherence and emphasized its confidence in its integrity, highlighting no complaints raised during proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:05 IST
FIA Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Controversy at Monza
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The FIA's International Court of Appeal has asserted the integrity and impartiality of its judges following allegations by Alpine Formula One team boss, Flavio Briatore. Briatore suggested potential links between McLaren and a judge involved in a case that demoted Alpine's Pierre Gasly from a podium finish.

The dispute arose when Gasly, initially demoted from third to seventh place at the June Monaco Grand Prix, saw the podium spot awarded to Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, a decision benefiting McLaren's Oscar Piastri as well, moving him from fifth to fourth place.

In response, the ICA highlighted its adherence to FIA procedures, including allowing parties to raise issues before and after the hearing, yet no objections were noted. The court continues to emphasize commitment to judicial integrity.

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