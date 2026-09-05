Luka Modric: Croatia's Lasting Luminary

Luka Modric has decided to extend his international career, as confirmed by the Croatian soccer association (HNS) on Saturday. This announcement ends all speculations about the veteran midfielder's potential retirement following this year's World Cup.

Modric, who celebrates his 41st birthday on Wednesday, remains an indispensable asset to the Croatian national team. Since his debut in 2006, he has amassed over 200 caps and played a crucial role in Croatia's journey to the 2018 World Cup final.

Slaven Bilic, recently reappointed as Croatia's manager, expressed his delight at Modric's decision to continue playing. The team is set to face the Czech Republic, host England, and compete against Spain twice in the Nations League by early October.