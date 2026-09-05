Shafali Verma Sets Record as Fastest, Youngest to 3,000 T20I Runs

Indian cricket sensation Shafali Verma has become the fastest and youngest player to notch up 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is, achieving the feat during a match against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. India's commanding victory over Pakistan further strengthens their group stage triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:53 IST
Shafali Verma Sets Record as Fastest, Youngest to 3,000 T20I Runs
Shafali Verma. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Star Indian opener Shafali Verma etched her name into the annals of cricket history as she became the fastest and youngest player worldwide to score 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is. The prodigious 22-year-old achieved this remarkable milestone in merely 2,182 deliveries during India's Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match against Pakistan, held in Dubai on Saturday.

With a swift seven runs off the first two balls of India’s innings, Verma surpassed the previous record held by Australia’s Alyssa Healy, who reached the same landmark before her retirement, setting a new benchmark for the fastest to 3,000 runs. Shafali, having debuted in 2019, joins the elite club with fellow Indian cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

In the match, India asserted dominance, securing a decisive victory over Pakistan by seven wickets. After restricting Pakistan to a paltry total of 55, India comfortably chased the target in 8.4 overs, thanks to key contributions from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma. This victory marks India's flawless performance in the group stage, setting sights on the knockout rounds, while Pakistan faces a must-win scenario against Hong Kong to advance.

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