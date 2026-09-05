Gasly's Gambit: Chess and Driving Triumph at Italian Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly, a racing and chess enthusiast, clinched his first F1 pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, outsmarting George Russell both on the chessboard and track. Gasly aims to maintain his lead despite the competitive edge of Russell's car. The victory follows a setback from a previous court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 23:18 IST
Gasly's Gambit: Chess and Driving Triumph at Italian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly

In a thrilling display of strategy and skill, Pierre Gasly claimed his first-ever Formula One pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, outmaneuvering George Russell both on and off the track. The Frenchman's sensational performance in Monza was a remarkable turn of events, marking one of the season's biggest surprises.

The day began with Gasly besting Russell in a game of chess, setting the stage for an intense qualifying session. Despite Russell's speed during practice, Gasly's final lap proved decisive, earning him the top starting spot on Sunday. With Russell determined to close the points gap in the championship, the race promises high stakes and fierce competition.

Gasly's triumph comes amidst personal challenges, with a recent court ruling affecting his standings from past races. Yet, his latest victory offers newfound momentum and optimism, as he prepares to face the competitive pressures on the Formula One circuit. The stage is set for a riveting conclusion at Monza.

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