Gasly's Monumental Pole Position Shakes Up Italian Grand Prix

French driver Pierre Gasly shocked the Formula One world by clinching his first-ever career pole position with Alpine at the Italian Grand Prix, edging out Mercedes's George Russell. The 30-year-old, who resides in Milan, celebrated this milestone at Monza, the same track where he claimed his first race win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:10 IST
Gasly's Monumental Pole Position Shakes Up Italian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly

In a shocking turn of events at the Italian Grand Prix, French driver Pierre Gasly snatched his career-first pole position with Renault-owned Alpine. His remarkable lap time of one minute, 21.786 seconds eclipsed Mercedes's George Russell by just 0.060 seconds, proving his mettle on the Monza track.

For Gasly, this achievement at the 'Temple of Speed' was especially poignant, having won his first race at Monza in 2020. "It's been nine years trying to chase the opportunity to get a pole," said an emotional Gasly, who resides in nearby Milan.

The qualifying session witnessed intense competition, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri securing third and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc taking fourth on the grid. Mercedes's George Russell praised Gasly's stellar performance, despite narrowly missing out on the pole position, with engine penalties shuffling the final grid lineup.

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