Pierre Gasly Stuns with First Pole Position at Italian Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly clinched his first career pole position at the Italian Grand Prix with Renault-owned Alpine, beating George Russell by a narrow margin. This marks the first pole for Alpine since Renault's rebranding in 2021. The victory is symbolic for Gasly, who previously won his first race at Monza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:55 IST
Pierre Gasly Stuns with First Pole Position at Italian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly, the French Formula One driver, achieved a remarkable career milestone by securing his first-ever pole position at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday. Driving for Renault-owned Alpine, Gasly surprised the favorites, stealing the top spot from Mercedes' George Russell with a lap of one minute 21.786 seconds. This pole position is particularly special for Gasly, who had won his first Formula One race at Monza in 2020 with the now Racing Bulls team.

The achievement not only marks Gasly's personal triumph but also represents Alpine's first pole since Renault's rebranding in 2021. The excitement at the circuit was palpable, as Gasly's mechanics erupted in cheers, celebrating a significant moment for the team. McLaren's Oscar Piastri qualified third, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured fourth on the grid.

As Sunday approaches, Russell sees a chance to close the gap in the championship standings, despite a looming engine penalty later in the season. With Monza's high-speed layout promising competitive racing, all eyes are on whether Gasly can maintain his lead against strong competitors like Russell and others.

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