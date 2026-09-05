Gasly Shines with a Dazzling First Pole at the Italian Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly achieved his first career pole position for Alpine at the Italian Grand Prix, beating top contenders like George Russell and Max Verstappen. This pole marks a significant milestone for Gasly, especially at Monza, where he previously won in 2020. The race sets the stage for an exciting showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:55 IST
Gasly Shines with a Dazzling First Pole at the Italian Grand Prix
Gasly

In a breathtaking turn of events during the Italian Grand Prix, French driver Pierre Gasly clinched his first career pole position for Alpine, surprising favourites like George Russell and Max Verstappen. This monumental achievement came in the final seconds of qualifying, setting up a thrilling race day at Monza, known for its high-speed thrills.

Gasly, who previously tasted victory at Monza in 2020, expressed his exhilaration at seizing the pole position, marking a pivotal point in his Formula One journey. 'It's been nine years trying to chase the opportunity to get a pole,' Gasly reflected, basking in the jubilation of his team.

This pole is not only a personal win for Gasly but also a significant milestone for the Renault-owned Alpine team, their first since rebranding in 2021. The excitement continues as Russell sees this race as a golden opportunity to close the gap in the championship standings, intensifying the competition.

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