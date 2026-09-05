Pierre Gasly Shocks Favorites with First Pole at Italian Grand Prix

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly secured his first-ever pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, driving for Alpine. Gasly impressed the crowd by outpacing title contender George Russell. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri qualified third but received a penalty, reshuffling the grid to place Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on the second row.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 22:14 IST
Pierre Gasly Shocks Favorites with First Pole at Italian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly

In a thrilling upset at the Italian Grand Prix, French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly secured his first career pole position for Alpine. This remarkable achievement occurred on Saturday, solidifying Gasly's reputation as a formidable driver on the circuit. He edged out competitor George Russell of Mercedes by a fraction of a second.

Gasly, who previously won at Monza in 2020, expressed how special it was to clinch pole position at a track where he has celebrated memorable victories. The 30-year-old Frenchman has been climbing towards this milestone for nine years, making the achievement even more poignant for both him and his team.

Meanwhile, drama unfolded as McLaren’s Oscar Piastri qualified third but faced a grid penalty, allowing Charles Leclerc of Ferrari to move into the second row. As Sunday's race day approaches, all eyes are on Gasly to see if he can maintain his lead on the fastest track of the season.

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