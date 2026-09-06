Iga Swiatek Embraces the Intimate Grandstand at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek prefers the intimate atmosphere of the Grandstand over the noisy Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open. Although the main showcourt has a capacity of 24,000, Swiatek finds solace in the smaller venue. Louis Armstrong Stadium's intensity also poses challenges for players like Flavio Cobolli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 04:34 IST
Iga Swiatek Embraces the Intimate Grandstand at U.S. Open
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The Arthur Ashe Stadium's electrifying atmosphere is central to the U.S. Open's allure. However, Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek expressed a preference for the more intimate Grandstand over the bustling main venue.

The court, with its nearly 24,000-seat capacity, is noted for its vibrant environment. Yet, Swiatek found comfort in the picturesque setting of the Grandstand, defeating Marie Bouzkova in front of over 8,000 fans.

Flavio Cobolli echoed Swiatek's sentiments, highlighting the challenges of adapting to the U.S. Open's boisterous stages, underscoring the need for players to adjust to such overwhelming conditions.

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