Thirteen-Men Argentina Hold Australia in Thrilling Rugby Showdown

In a gripping rugby contest, Argentina's Pablo Matera led the team to a 28-28 draw against Australia despite the Pumas facing a numerical disadvantage. Australia's earlier win ensured series victory, yet their inconsistency under coach Les Kiss prevented a clean sweep. Matera's double-try performance was pivotal for Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 05:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 05:08 IST
Thirteen-Men Argentina Hold Australia in Thrilling Rugby Showdown
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In a captivating encounter in Mendoza, skipper Pablo Matera propelled Argentina to a 28-28 stalemate against Australia in the rugby second test, despite being down to 13 men in the last ten minutes. The Wallabies, having clinched the series with an earlier victory, failed to capitalize on Argentina's shorthanded situation.

Matera's 64th-minute try momentarily put Argentina ahead, but consecutive yellow cards and an automatic penalty try for Australia equalized the score. Australia's struggle with consistency under coach Les Kiss and an error-prone backline dashed hopes of a series sweep.

While Australia celebrated a series win, they acknowledged areas for improvement. Their lead was established early with tries from Harry Wilson and Max Jorgensen, aided by a yellow-carded Pumas player. Argentina rallied with tries from Matera and Ignacio Mendy, creating an electrifying contest.

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