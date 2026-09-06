Cerundolo Sprints to Victory Amidst Wide-Open U.S. Open Field

Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerundolo described the current U.S. Open as the most competitive men's tournament in recent history, citing immense depth across the tour after his stunning comeback victory against ninth seed Taylor Fritz.

Ranked 24th, Cerundolo overcame a two-set and break deficit to defeat the American in the opening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking one of the tournament's major upsets as only four top-10 seeds remain. "It reflects how even the circuit is, how closely contested each match has become, and how challenging every face-off can be because anything is possible," Cerundolo expressed to the press, emphasizing the consistent high performance and openness of the field.

After other notable exits including Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Alex de Minaur, Cerundolo advances to challenge Belgium's Alexander Blockx, who delivered his own upset by defeating Italy’s fifth seed Flavio Cobolli. With a newfound momentum, Cerundolo says he’s prepared to extend his Grand Slam journey further, aiming for retribution against Blockx following a prior defeat at the Madrid Masters this year.