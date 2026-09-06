Tension and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Seven Highlights

The seventh day of the U.S. Open delivered a blend of triumphs and upsets, reflecting the fierce competition. German top seed Alexander Zverev advanced with a commanding victory over Alejandro Tabilo. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina continued her impressive form, defeating Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva.

In women's singles, American star Coco Gauff led a spirited performance as she defeated Spain's Cristina Bucsa to move into the fourth round. The day also witnessed a series of thrilling encounters, including Iva Jovic's hard-fought win over Alexandra Eala, setting the stage for her clash with Gauff.

The men's singles saw Taylor Fritz eliminated by Francisco Cerundolo after a grueling five-set battle, altering the dynamics of the competition. With intense matches and several surprises, the U.S. Open continues to enchant fans with its top-tier tennis action.