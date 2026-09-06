Tension and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Seven Highlights

The seventh day of the U.S. Open saw top tennis players like Alexander Zverev, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff advancing to the next rounds. Upsets occurred with Fritz's elimination and thrilling matches being played, showcasing the blend of youthful energy and seasoned talent in this prestigious tennis tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 10:47 IST
Tension and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Seven Highlights

The seventh day of the U.S. Open delivered a blend of triumphs and upsets, reflecting the fierce competition. German top seed Alexander Zverev advanced with a commanding victory over Alejandro Tabilo. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina continued her impressive form, defeating Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva.

In women's singles, American star Coco Gauff led a spirited performance as she defeated Spain's Cristina Bucsa to move into the fourth round. The day also witnessed a series of thrilling encounters, including Iva Jovic's hard-fought win over Alexandra Eala, setting the stage for her clash with Gauff.

The men's singles saw Taylor Fritz eliminated by Francisco Cerundolo after a grueling five-set battle, altering the dynamics of the competition. With intense matches and several surprises, the U.S. Open continues to enchant fans with its top-tier tennis action.

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