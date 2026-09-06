Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Air Travel in Indonesia

An eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in Indonesia led to the suspension of flight operations at multiple airports, impacting hundreds of flights. The volcanic ash, which rose to significant heights, also caused the cancellation of school activities and fishing trips, while authorities urged caution and launched mitigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 11:24 IST
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Air Travel in Indonesia

An eruption of Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau led to the suspension of flight operations at five airports on Sunday, impacting hundreds of flights at Jakarta's main airport, Soekarno-Hatta International. The volcanic ash fallout caused delays, cancellations, and left many passengers stranded, according to social media updates and official statements.

The aviation disruption affected 301 flights, including 58 international ones, as stated by airport operator Angkasa Pura. Singapore Airlines was among those canceling flights to and from Jakarta. Anak Krakatau, situated between Java and Sumatra, has been erupting since late Friday, emitting ash that reached dangerous altitudes, the Indonesian transport ministry confirmed.

The local meteorological agency, BMKG, reported ash clouds reaching up to 50,000 feet in some areas, affecting provinces across Java. Meanwhile, disaster mitigation efforts are underway, including a weather modification operation to induce rain, aiming to alleviate ash accumulation. Citizens are advised to exercise caution and remain indoors when necessary.

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