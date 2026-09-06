Zverev Storms into the Fourth Round at the U.S. Open

Alexander Zverev overcame a second-set wobble to defeat Alejandro Tabilo and advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open. The German tennis player secured a 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-2 victory after enduring two previous five-set matches, setting up a meeting with Luciano Darderi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 10:50 IST
Zverev Storms into the Fourth Round at the U.S. Open
Alexander Zverev

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev demonstrated resilience and skill as he advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, defeating Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets. Despite a hiccup in the second set, Zverev regained control to win 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-2.

The German player, who recently captured his first Grand Slam at the French Open, had spent over nine hours in court from two previous five-set encounters. The prospect of extended play loomed once more on the celebrated Arthur Ashe Stadium, but Zverev managed a decisive victory early on, capturing the first set with commanding force.

Zverev's progress in the second set was momentarily challenged when Tabilo rallied to take the lead. However, with regained focus, Zverev navigated the tiebreak stage decisively, approaching the third set with renewed momentum. Concluding the match with a powerful display, he now sets his sights on competing against Italy’s Luciano Darderi in the next round.

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