Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Mark U.S. Open's Seventh Day

The U.S. Open's seventh day was filled with drama and competitive fervor, as top players took to the courts. Alexander Zverev, the German top seed, claimed victory over Alejandro Tabilo, marking another step in his American campaign. Meanwhile, U.S. player Learner Tien edged out Jakub Mensik, securing a spot in the coveted round of 16 for the first time.

Naomi Osaka, known for her resilience, triumphed in a grueling match against Belgian seed Elise Mertens, advancing to the fourth round. Other highlights included Iva Jovic's thrilling win over Alexandra Eala and Elena Rybakina's decisive triumph against Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Despite the many upsets, the day upheld the tradition of delivering unpredictable and exciting tennis at the iconic New York venue. With each game, fans witnessed a blend of tact, skill, and athletic prowess that define the spirit of the U.S. Open.